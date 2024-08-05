IndiGo Starts Bookings This Week for New Business Class Product

An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. IndiGo, India's biggest airline in the world's fastest growing major aviation market, is scheduled to announce second-quarter earnings figures on Nov. 8.

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

IndiGo will start to take bookings for its new business class offering on 12 domestic routes later this week as it seeks to tap into India’s burgeoning middle class.

India’s largest airline, and one that up until recently was a purely low-cost carrier, unveiled its business class product, dubbed IndiGoStretch, at an event in Delhi on Monday. The premium seats will start from 18,000 rupees ($215), Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said.

The airline’s move beyond a budget carrier reflects the intensifying competition in India’s skies, as Tata-owned Air India Ltd. merges with Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd., and seeks to position itself as the full-service carrier of choice for the nation’s well heeled.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets. With a population of some 1.4 billion, air travel is still an experience that’s new for hundreds and millions of people.

IndiGo, which has a market share of around 60%, placed an order for 30 Airbus SE A350-900 jets in April, with the purchase rights for an additional 70 as it moves further into long-haul and international travel. Deliveries for the planes will start in 2027.

Bookings for the carrier’s new business class product will start on Aug. 6 and IndiGo will also launch a ‘BluChip’ loyalty program around September, Elbers said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.