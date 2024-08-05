Infineon Revenue Misses Estimates After EV Slowdown

(Bloomberg) -- Infineon Technologies AG reported revenue that missed analysts’ expectations after the hoped-for resurgence in the electric vehicle market was delayed.

Sales fell 9.5% to €3.7 billion ($4 billion) in the quarter from the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement on Monday. That compared to the average €3.79 billion analyst forecast compiled by Bloomberg. Infineon’s segment result margin, a measure of profitability, was 19.8% for the quarter, in line with analysts’ estimates.

Infineon is among the European chipmakers that specialize in making the type of chips used in cars and have grown especially dependent on automakers for their sales. The company, alongside peers STMicroelectronics NV and NXP Semiconductors NV, has suffered from the auto industry’s pullback from EVs, which in turn has been driven by higher interest rates, weaker-than-expected economic growth and a continued lack of charging stations.

“Prolonged weak economic momentum has resulted in inventory levels in many areas overlaying end demand,” Chief Executive Officer Jochen Hanebeck said in the statement. “In addition to managing the current demand cycle, we are working on further strengthening our competitiveness.”

Revenue in the fourth quarter will drop from a year earlier to about €4 billion, and Infineon anticipates segment result margin of about 20%, the company said. Analysts had anticipated revenue of €3.94 billion and segment result margin of about 22%.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Infineon’s €100 million fiscal 2024 revenue guidance cut to €15 billion was less than analysts expected but may still find consensus’ 12% fiscal 2025 revenue growth challenging, we believe. Revenue in 3Q missed analyst expectations and Chinese electric-vehicles sales, which have held up relatively well on subsidies and discounts, could be unsustainable with rising car inventory.

— Ken Hui, BI technology analyst

Sales from Infineon’s automotive business, its largest, were €2.11 billion in the third quarter. That compared to €2.13 billion a year earlier, but was a sequential improvement from last quarter because of an increase in “software defined” vehicles, the company said. These cars use Infineon’s chips to help run systems that connect sensors and computers inside vehicles.

Infineon shares dropped 3.4% to €28.52 at 9:17 a.m. in Frankfurt trading. The stock had fallen 24% this year.

