Itochu Announces Share Buyback, Tender Offer for Descente

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. announced that it will buy back up to 150 billion yen ($1.1 billion) of shares, and said that it would launch a tender offer for sportswear company Descente Ltd.

Itochu announced the buyback plan on Monday, as it released its first quarter earning result. Net income for the quarter ending in June fell 3.1% from a year earlier, missing analyst estimates.

Itochu announced the offer for Descente at 4,350 yen per share, and it will spend as much as 182.6 billion yen on it. The trading house also said it would launch a tender offer for CI Takiron Corp., which processes plastic materials, at 870 yen per share.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.