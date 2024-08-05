L’Oreal to Buy 10% Stake in Swiss Skincare Company Galderma

(Bloomberg) -- L’Oreal SA said it’s buying a 10% stake in Swiss skincare company Galderma Group AG to benefit from its range of dermatological products.

The French beauty company is acquiring the holding from EQT-led Sunshine SwissCo AG, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Auba Investment Pte, L’Oreal said in a statement Monday.

The purchase price wasn’t disclosed, but based on Galderma’s market value a stake of that size would be worth about 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.9 billion). The deal will be made at an “undisclosed premium,” according to a statement from Galderma.

The transaction will be funded with L’Oreal’s available cash and credit lines, and closing is expected to be completed in the coming days.

