Mars Is Said to Consider Acquiring Global Snacks Maker Kellanova

(Bloomberg) -- Mars Inc., the closely held US confectionary company, is considering buying snack-maker Kellanova, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the biggest deals in the consumer industry this year.

Deal considerations are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. An acquisition of Kellanova, which was spun off from Kellogg Co. last year, would give Mars brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts. Kellanova shares have gained 13% this year, valuing the company at $21.6 billion.

Representatives for Mars and Kellanova didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment outside business hours.

Kellogg split its snacks business from its North American cereal operations, which includes brands like Special K and Corn Flakes, last year.

Mars counts brands including Snickers, M&M’S, Skittles, and Ben’s Original, as well as petcare brands such as Pedigree and Whiskas. Earlier this year, it acquired premium chocolate brand Hotel Chocolat.

Reuters reported the talks earlier.

