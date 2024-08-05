SocGen Sells Private Banking Units in Push to Slim Down Bank

Signage on the exterior of the Societe Generale SA bank headquarters in the La Defense business district of Paris, France, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Societe Generale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its French head office as part of Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupas plan to cut costs and strengthen capital. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA has agreed to sell its wealth management units in the UK and Switzerland to Union Bancaire Privée as Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa makes progress on his pledge to slim down the lender.

The price tag for the sale of the units is about €900 million ($984 million), SocGen said in a statement on Monday. It involves about €25 billion in assets under management, it said. Bloomberg News previously reported the lender was evaluating the sale of both units.

Krupa unveiled a plan last September to shed less profitable businesses and build up the bank’s capital. He has since sold the equipment finance unit and most of the Moroccan operations in April as well as other, smaller, businesses across Africa.

But despite the progress in selling businesses, investors have so far shown little enthusiasm for Krupa’s strategy. The bank’s shares are down about 20% since he presented his plan.

The deals unveiled on Monday “are part of the execution of Societe Generale’s strategic roadmap,” the bank said in the statement. It will continue to have private banking operations in France, Luxembourg and Monaco.

The transactions are expected to add about 10 basis points to SocGen’s CET1 ratio. Completion is anticipated for the first quarter of 2025, according to the statement.

SocGen is also selling its unit in Madagascar to BRED Banque Populaire, it said in a separate statement on Monday.

(Adds context throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.