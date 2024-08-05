Trading Platform Outages Reported on Downdetector

(Bloomberg) -- (Updates to add comment from Fidelity and Charles Schwab in sixth bullet.)
- Users are reporting issues with multiple trading platforms, including Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, Vanguard and Charles Schwab, according to Downdetector
- Over 2,300 problems reported with Fidelity as of 9:52 a.m. ET
- Over 1,400 problems reported with TD Ameritrade as of 9:52 a.m. ET
- Over 1,900 problems reported with Vanguard as of 9:54 a.m. ET
- Over 14,000 problems reported with Charles Schwab as of 9:56 a.m. ET
- Fidelity and Charles Schwab say in separate posts on X that they are working on resolving log in issues
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.