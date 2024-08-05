Turkish Consumer Inflation Slows at Sharpest Pace Since 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s headline inflation saw the sharpest drop in nearly two years in July, a slowdown largely due to base effects that officials may overlook as they focus on more immediate risks to prices.

Data on Monday showed headline inflation slipped to 61.8% in July, from 71.6% the previous month. The median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for 62%.

Monthly price growth, the central bank’s preferred gauge, came in at 3.23% after a gain of 1.64% in June, more than estimated by analysts. Behind the pickup were a series of increases in the administered costs of items such as water and electricity, which the central bank expects to underpin price pressures on a temporary basis.

Governor Fatih Karahan told Bloomberg in July that while he expects those higher costs to add 1.5 percentage point to monthly inflation, they won’t distort the overall outlook.

Housing inflation, which accounts for rises in utilities, led monthly prices increases at 8.08%. A core index, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, showed annual gains eased to 60.2% from 71.4%.

“The impact of the energy price changes on inflation expectation will be short-lived,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists led by Kevin Daly said in a report before the data release. “Expectations will continue to adjust downward from September onwards reflecting the tightening of income policy and the continued slowdown in domestic demand.”

The lira and Turkish stocks both dropped Monday morning, in line with with declines in global markets. The currency was 0.4% lower at 33.3389 per dollar as of 10:28 a.m. local time, while Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was down by 7%.

The central bank most recently forecast annual inflation at 38% at year-end, with Karahan due to present the fresh projections on Aug. 8.

The benchmark interest rate was left at 50% for a fourth consecutive month in July, and domestic demand has finally started to slow. Still, the central bank said demand isn’t easing to the extent that was previously envisaged and price pressures in the services sector remain a risk.

Annual services inflation slowed to 85.6% from 95.3% in previous month. QNB Finansbank chief economist Erkin Isik said the monetary authority will likely raise its year-end inflation expectation on the back of stronger than expected demand.

It remains a challenge to persuade households and businesses of the credibility of the projected inflation path, with their 12-month expectations significantly higher than those reflected in the financial markets. Deputy Governor Cevdet Akcay warned that there would be negative repercussions for unemployment and output if they remained “unresponsive” to restrictive policy.

“To me, the necessary condition to anchor expectations is to establish central bank credibility,” said Selva Demiralp, a former US Federal Reserve economist who now teaches at Istanbul-based Koc University.

“Nobody knows whether the current central bankers will be able to fulfill their promises, or whether they will be sacked abruptly at some point,” Demiralp said. “It is this suspicion that keeps the expectations unanchored based on the experience of the recent past, where five central bank governors were replaced in five years.”

Prior to last year’s national election, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regularly interfered in monetary policy to push rates down. While new management has been appointed at the central bank and those officials are widely respected by investors, fears remain that history may repeat itself.

Erdogan hasn’t commented on rates since the election, apart from a cryptic message in June when he said inflation would slow further in the final quarter of this year, “with steps” taken on rates.

As price pressures ease and a restrictive monetary policy drags down economic activity, pressure may mount on the central bank to consider cutting rates.

Policymakers have repeatedly spoken out against easing borrowing costs too soon, but Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have indicated that a cut could be on the agenda as early as September or October.

“It would be rather inappropriate for the central bank to consider a rate cut, which would cause further deterioration in inflation expectations,” Demiralp said.

