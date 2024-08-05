Wells Fargo Hires PJT Banker Kevin Healey for Health-Care M&A

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired investment banker Kevin Healey as a managing director in its global mergers and acquisitions group focused on health-care deals, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Healey, who most recently worked at PJT Partners Inc., will be based in New York when he joins Wells Fargo after a period of garden leave, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. He’ll report to Jeff Hogan, Wells Fargo’s global head of M&A, the person said.

A spokeswoman for San Francisco-based Wells Fargo confirmed the hire but declined to comment further.

Healey spent just shy of a decade at PJT, most recently as a managing director in the firm’s strategic advisory group. He previously held roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co., consulting firm Deloitte and General Electric Co., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Wells Fargo has been hiring from rivals to bolster its corporate and investment bank under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf. Earlier this year it poached JPMorgan veteran Fernando Rivas, appointing him as co-head of the corporate and investment bank. Other recent appointments in the M&A group include Christina Bresani from William Blair & Co., Deutsche Bank AG tech banker Tom Cho and Steven Meyer, a consumer banker from Perella Weinberg Partners.

