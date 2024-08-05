Yum China Adjusted EPS Climbs as Operator Steps Up Cheap Deals

A customer places an order through a touch screen at a KFC restaurant, operated by Yum China Holdings Inc., in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Yum China says its accelerating its store network expansion as the company aims to reach its 20,000 milestone.

(Bloomberg) -- Yum China Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings per share rose as the fast-food operator intensifies promotional campaigns to draw budget-conscious Chinese diners.

Adjusted earnings were 55 cents per share in the second quarter, the company said in a statement, better than the 48-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Operating profit grew 4% year-on-year to $266 million, a record for the period, Yum China said. Revenue of $2.68 billion was up 0.9% on-year, just short of analysts’ prediction of $2.78 billion.

Fast food giants across China have been locked in a race to roll out budget meals as an economic slowdown makes consumers more cautious, sending some of the world’s biggest brands scrambling to lure them back.

Restaurant chains also want to establish new customer bases as they expand into lower-tier Chinese cities, where residents have less disposable income and competition from cheaper local rivals has prompted global chains to reduce average ticket prices. Yum China opened 401 stores in the quarter and operates 15,423 total outlets, 13% more than the same period last year. The company plans to build a 20,000-store network in the mainland by 2026.

Last month, key rival McDonald’s Corp. highlighted Chinese consumers’ “deal-seeking” in discussing the impact on its international business, calling the current environment in the mainland very competitive — though the burger chain said it’s sticking to its 1,000-restaurant-per-year China expansion plan for now.

Since the start of the year, Yum China has bombarded customers with cheap promotions including a 9.90 yuan ($1.40) chicken sandwich and 29.90 weekend combo meal. Pizza Hut has sold beef burgers for as low as 19.90.

Revenue from Yum China’s KFC restaurants was $2.01 billion, up 1.5% on-year, while Pizza Hut’s dipped 2.5% from 2023, to $540 million.

KFC gained market share on delivery platforms by expanding its price range and lowering delivery fees, Chief Executive Joey Wat said in the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.