Amazon’s India Country Chief Is Stepping Down in October

Manish Tiwary, head of India at Amazon.com Inc., at the company's offices in Bengaluru, India, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. India's e-commerce market is projected to swell to $350 billion by 2030, growing at a clip of about 23% as hundreds of millions of first-time smartphone users access the internet.

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s India chief is leaving “to pursue an opportunity outside of the company,” the e-commerce giant said.

Manish Tiwary will depart in October, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement that didn’t name a successor. Amit Agarwal, who led Amazon’s initial push into India and now runs the company’s emerging economies initiative, “will remain closely involved with the Amazon team,” the Seattle-based company said on Tuesday.

Amazon’s investment in India, which the company said last year would reach $26 billion by 2030, is among its biggest efforts to find new sources of growth outside North America. Jeff Bezos made the South Asian nation a priority after a prior push to establish a retail business in China collapsed. But Amazon’s India push has encountered fierce competition from Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart and other local rivals, as well as antitrust challenges.

“India is an important priority for Amazon,” the company said. “We are excited by the momentum and business results we have already achieved, and we are even more optimistic about the significant opportunities ahead to innovate on behalf of our customers and digitally transform lives and livelihoods.”

