H&M Won’t Seek Discounts From Bangladesh Suppliers for Delays

Damaged vehicles following a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Bangladesh authorities lifted a weekslong curfew as the country awaited a new interim government backed by the military following the ouster of long-time leader Sheikh Hasina.

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish retailer H&M AB told its suppliers in Bangladesh that it won’t seek discounts due to delays that might occur after factories were shut down by deadly protests.

Plants in Bangladesh remained closed on Tuesday afternoon, despite the lifting of a curfew in the country, according to an email from an H&M spokesperson. The company will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis, the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin directed authorities to lift the curfew following more than two weeks of clashes between supporters of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina, security forces and student-led protesters. The president also dissolved the national parliament, paving way for the formation of a military-backed interim government and new elections.

China and Bangladesh are the fast fashion retailer’s largest production markets, according to the company. The shares fell 0.9% as of 4:30 p.m. in Stockholm.

