Kirin Raises Fancl Tender Offer Price Seeking to Secure Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Kirin Holdings Co. raised its tender offer price for Fancl Corp. by 4.1% and extended its deadline for the bid to Aug. 28, a concession to some investors who were concerned that the offer had undervalued the skincare brand.

The brewer, which is looking to reduce its reliance on beverages, made a bid in June to acquire two-thirds of Fancl that it doesn’t already own and had extended the deadline once. The new proposal calls for buying out the smaller company for about ¥230 billion yen, at ¥2,800 a share, according to a filing on Tuesday.

With investors getting more activist in Japan, Fancl shares were trading above Kirin’s prior offer of ¥2,690 a share even amid the recent broad decline in Japanese stocks, indicating that the market was expecting a higher bid. Kirin acknowledged the situation in its statement and raised its offer “to increase the certainty of the consummation of the tender offer.”

Takeshi Minakata, Kirin’s chief operating officer, said the company will consider options for its health science strategy, such as acquiring other overseas assets, if the takeover bid fails. Kirin’s board has decided that there will be no further price changes or extensions, he added.

Fancl shares closed at ¥2,767 in Tokyo on Tuesday.

My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd., a Hong Kong—based hedge fund, recently increased its stake in Fancl to around 8% from 5.1%. Although the investor is unlikely to push for a higher price, its disclosure of a significant position may encourage other investors to step forward with their intentions to block the bid at the current price, people familiar with the matter have said.

“We still believe Fancl’s fundamental value is at 2690 yen per share,” Minakata said. “We are aware the Hong Kong fund has a significant stake in Fancl.”

Kirin, which initially took a stake in Fancl five years ago, made its tender offer on June 14 at a 40% premium to Fancl’s closing price from the previous day. The beverage and beer company is facing pressure from the government to regulate healthy drinking habits. Kirin acquired Blackmores Ltd., an Australian vitamin maker, for about $1.2 billion last year.

