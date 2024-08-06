Paschi Raises Payout Target to 75% As Profit Beats Estimate

(Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA vowed to pay out a higher share of its earnings as it outlined rising profits through 2028, increasingly leaving behind an era of huge losses.

The Italian lender — believed to be the world’s oldest bank still in existence — now plans to hand 75% of this year’s pretax profit to investors, compared with a previous promise of a 50% payout, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The improved target shows how a turnaround strategy under Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio is gathering steam. He has trimmed costs and shifted focus to more profitable businesses since taking over the role in early 2022 — just before the European Central Bank set out on its historic sequence of rate hikes, which have boosted lending income.

Paschi was first bailed out in 2009 and it put investor payouts on pause two years later. That decision stayed in place for more than a decade until Lovaglio reversed it in February.

The lender also reported a second-quarter profit of €827 million — more than double analyst estimates, it said in the statement on Tuesday. Much of the boost came from a one-time tax benefit, though higher income from fees and lending also helped.

Paschi was nationalized in 2017 but the Italian government recently started selling down its stake. It currently owns 26.7% in the bank, down from the 64% it held until late last year.

