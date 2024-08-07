Air Canada Says Paris Olympics Are Hurting Sales This Summer

Empty spectator seating at the beach volleyball stadium at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

(Bloomberg) -- Air Canada reported a 47% decline in quarterly profit, stung by softening demand in key markets including France, which some travelers are avoiding this summer due to the Olympic Games.

Canada’s largest airline reported revenue of C$5.5 billion ($4 billion) for the second quarter, a 2% rise from the same period in 2023. The company has increased flights this year, so passenger revenue per available seat mile was down more than 4%.

Transatlantic routes were the weak spot, with passenger revenue down 6% for the quarter.

While demand for flights to southern European countries like Italy, Greece and Portugal has been strong, ticket sales for France and Germany haven’t been as good, Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau said during a conference call with analysts. Germany was the host country of Europe’s football championship in June and July.

A sluggish European economy is also a factor, Rousseau said.

Passenger revenue rose for Canadian, US and Pacific flights. The airline has shifted some planes to the latter region, adding new routes to South Korea and Japan, where executives expect even more growth.

Overall, the airline earned 98 Canadian cents per share on an adjusted basis, down from C$1.85 a year ago. The number came as little surprise to analysts because Air Canada released preliminary results on July 22 that warned of lower profitability.

The company also lowered its full-year financial guidance last month, saying it was suffering from pricing pressures in international markets but still continues to see healthy demand. Airlines across North America have dealt with excess capacity this summer, which has caused them to offer discounted fares to attract cost-conscious consumers to fill those seats.

While Air Canada’s margin was lower than major US airlines, it was ahead of some large European players, and the Canadian carrier maintains a strong balance sheet, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth wrote in a note to clients.

Rousseau told analysts that competitive pressures “continue to intensify, with new entrants and lower-cost business models.”

Overall, Air Canada has trimmed its flight capacity: it sees available seat miles rising as much as 6.5% this year. Prior to the July profit warning, it had said capacity would increase as much as 8%.

Air Canada shares have declined about 20% so far this year, and were down 1.3% as of 11:46 a.m. in Toronto.

