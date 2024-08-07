CVS Slashes Outlook Again, Launches $2 Billion in Cost Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. lowered its 2024 earnings outlook for the third straight quarter and announced cost-cutting measures to save $2 billion over several years as health-care expenses continue to soar.

The company also announced the departure of Brian Kane, who took the helm as the president of the Aetna insurance unit just under a year ago. CVS Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch and Chief Financial Officer Tom Cowhey will temporarily take over his duties during the search for a successor.

CVS is slashing spending and streamlining operations as its insurance arm faces pressure from rising US medical costs. Aetna accounts for about a third of the company’s revenue, but its struggles this year are largely to blame for a downturn in earnings and slump in the stock price.

Medical costs in CVS Health’s Benefits group continue to climb, driving a $1.2 billion reduction to the segment’s full-year profit outlook and another to overall EPS. With the CEO and CFO assuming day-to-day control of the unit, their tenure may be at risk if a fast turnaround can’t be achieved.

The shares were down 0.8% at 10:21 a.m. in New York. They dropped 26% this year through Tuesday’s close, putting them among 2024’s worst performers in the S&P 500 Health Care Index.

Adjusted earnings for the year will be in the range of $6.40 to $6.65 a share, down from the earlier forecast of at least $7 a share, CVS said in a statement. Cash flow from operations will be about $9 billion, a drop from its previous estimate of at least $10.5 billion.

The company is planning a multiyear program to slash spending and save $2 billion through the use of AI, automation and streamlining operations, according to company presentation materials. CVS is on track to close 900 stores by the end of the year, with 851 closed to date, executives said on a call.

Sales in the health services segment, which includes the management of drug benefits, were $42.2 billion in the second quarter, an 8.8% decrease from a year earlier. The company said the decline was driven partly by the loss of a Centene Corp. contract and more competitive prices for pharmacy customers.

The company also took a hit for lower ratings on a quality scale for Medicare, the US health program for the elderly. A national plan within CVS’s Aetna insurance unit was rated at 3.5 stars out of 5 stars for 2023, down from 4.5 stars a year earlier, which reduced reimbursement levels.

Executives had already warned investors that the contract loss, together with lower Medicare star ratings, would hurt 2024 revenue by approximately $2 billion.

Medical Costs

The first half of the year was challenging for CVS as the unrelenting rise in US medical costs weighed on the insurer, which also is widely known for its drugstores. In May, the company’s shares plunged the most in nine years after it slashed its annual earnings outlook for the second quarter in a row, mainly due to rising costs of care in its insurance unit.

Revenue for CVS’s insurance unit was $32.5 billion, up 21% from a year earlier and just ahead of Wall Street estimates. The medical benefit ratio — the percentage of insurance premiums that go to pay for patient care — was 89.6%, slightly lower than analysts’ average estimate of 89.8%.

Rising medical costs are impacting the broader health insurance industry. Companies that sell Medicare Advantage plans, private versions of the US government health program for seniors, are feeling the pressure as members seek more treatment since the Covid pandemic has faded.

Last week, Humana Inc.’s shares tumbled after the company reported higher than anticipated inpatient admissions in the latter half of the second quarter. Other health insurers, including UnitedHealth Group Inc. and CVS, also fell on the news.

Beyond the challenges in the insurance sector, increased competition and inflation have made it more difficult for pharmacies to generate a profit at the front of the store. CVS is testing new pharmacy designs that integrate its Oak Street Health primary-care centers for seniors.

Revenue in the pharmacy and consumer wellness segment was $29.8 billion, ahead of Street expectations.

