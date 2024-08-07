How to Travel Like an Olympian, Even If You Aren’t Especially Fit

(Bloomberg) -- At Bloomberg Pursuits, we love to travel. And we always want to make sure we’re doing it right. So we’re talking to road warriors to learn about their high-end hacks, tips and off-the-wall experiences. These are the Distinguished Travel Hackers .

Mike Scarola used to travel the world as an elite athlete, including competing in the 2004 Summer Games in Athens as a sprint canoeist for his home country of Canada. Now he says he’s glued to the TV during the Games.

“There’s so much emotion, because I really appreciate what all those athletes have gone through to get there, and not just the ones winning medals,” Scarola says. “When I finally made it to the Olympics, I was 28 years old, I had won medals at World Cups, and it was the culmination of a lifelong journey.”

The Olympic Village is one of the most memorable places he’s ever stayed, he says—but best enjoyed after the competition has come to a close.

“If your race is coming up, you’re still pretty focused and have blinders on,” he says. “But once you’ve finished your events, you meet people from all over the world who are superfit and can teach you something you don’t know about since you’ve just been focused on your sport so long.”

That love of sport and being outdoors has carried on with him to his career. Scarola, 48, is now the chief executive officer of Butterfield & Robinson, an active-travel company that designs trips such as hiking holidays along the Amalfi Coast and eight days of biking around Cambodia and Vietnam. Later this year, Scarola will lead a seven-day bike trip through the mountains and monasteries of northern Greece, from Thessaloniki to Ioannina.

He logs about 75,000 miles in the air each year, mostly with Air Canada because he’s based in Toronto, and having status with the carrier, he says, makes everything easier. He logs about 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) a year on a bike—and that’s without the cold winters in Canada, when he hangs up his wheels (unless he’s abroad, on a Butterfield & Robinson trip).

Scarola spoke to Bloomberg Pursuits from Halifax in Nova Scotia, which he says is one of the most beautiful places in the world and one of the friendliest parts of Canada. Here are a few of his travel hacks.

Get in a workout before and after a long-haul flight.One of the things I picked up as an athlete that I still do as a CEO is getting a really solid workout in before a flight, whether that’s a run or a weight workout or a paddle. It makes sitting on your butt for 10 hours so much more acceptable. It also gets your mind in a better place, too.

Another thing we always did as athletes—and I still do now—is exercising immediately after I arrive at a new place. No matter how tired I am, I have to move to really get the cobwebs out. Exploring on two wheels or on two feet also helps you understand the vibe of the place you’ve just landed in.

Keeping up on a biking trip relies on good decision-making, not elite athleticism.

The beauty of this day and age is that e-bike technology has gotten so good, it can turn someone who’s in moderate shape and doesn’t bike a lot into someone who can keep up with the group without struggling.

But that’s not possible unless you pick the right bike. Your choice needs to suit what you want to get out of your trip. Do you want a hard workout every day? Or would you rather take it easy? You need to choose accordingly. Also prepare properly before your trip: Spend some time in the saddle to get comfortable.

The best view in the world is the Hai Van Pass in Vietnam.

One of the most famous roads in Vietnam, this 21-kilometer pass on Route 1, is in the mountains between Da Nang and Hue, in the middle of the country. The 45-minute bike climb to the top takes you through different weather systems, including clouds and a bit of fog, which had cleared away by the time I reached the sunny summit. When I looked down the mountain to the sea, it was just gorgeous.

There’s something even better about really earning those views by sweating your way up that massive hill. I was there a few months ago, and Vietnam is absolutely incredible. The cuisine is fantastic, the biking is magnificent, and it’s a beautiful part of the world.

Sports are a great way to meet the locals while abroad.

The first thing I do when booking a trip is to check the surf forecast, check to see what mountain trails are around, or how I can incorporate any sort of water activity into a vacation. Having grown up on the water in Nova Scotia, and with canoeing being a key part of my life, I’m always drawn to the water and enjoy exploring it in different places. Sports transcends language. It gives you a different connection to a place and lets you get to know the locals who share the same hobbies and interests.

Don’t go to Hungary and miss this spot.

I spent a lot of time in Hungary in my paddling days. I trained there, but it’s really coming into its own now from a luxury tourism standpoint. Budapest is fantastic, but one special spot that I love is Lake Balaton. It’s the largest lake in central Europe, and it’s only 10 feet deep on average, so that makes the water really warm. You can bike around it and sit outside at great restaurants. And, of course, my first love—paddling—that’s the best way to enjoy the water.

Stay at Lua Resort. It’s a recently opened property that has so many fun activities like biking, walking, kayaking and sailing.

Romania is also unfairly off the radar.

Romania is like Puglia, Italy, 10 years ago. It’s undiscovered and not overcrowded. The people there really want you to come—it’s not like in some regions where you can sense a little bit of fatigue with tourism. People in Romania are interested in meeting you and showing you their culture, and the culinary experiences are fantastic, too.

The luxury accommodation scene has also improved a lot over the past few years. Our co-founders hosted biking trips in Romania the past two years and absolutely loved it.

Pick a hotel that’s authentic to the region over generic luxury options.

The No. 1 thing that makes a hotel great is the staff, how they make you feel and how interested they are in hosting you. The second most important thing I look for is a local flavor that gives me a sense of the region, versus something gorgeous that could be anywhere in the world. One of my favorite hotels is Masseria Torre Maizza in Puglia, a Rocco Forte Hotel.

I stayed there when I did our biking trip in Puglia in 2022, and it represents a true sense of place, being created from a historical masseria (farmhouse). Each room felt secluded and private, and the property’s layout is gorgeous, with beautiful gardens and a rooftop where I enjoyed sunset cocktails with friends.

