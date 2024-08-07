China Patrols Disputed Sea as US, Allies Hold Defense Drills

SOUTH CHINA SEA - MARCH 04: A U.S. Navy ship is seen as Philippine ships conduct a resupply mission to troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, on March 04, 2024 in the South China Sea. Philippine and Chinese vessels collided in the high seas, leaving four Filipinos with minor injuries after a supply vessel's windshield was shattered by water cannons, the Philippines said. The incidents happened as the Philippines was conducting a routine resupply mission to troops stationed aboard BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded Navy ship that serves as the country's outpost in Second Thomas Shoal (locally called Ayungin Shoal). (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) Photographer: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images AsiaPac

(Bloomberg) -- China said it held naval and air combat patrol near a contested South China Sea area on Wednesday, as the US and three other allies announced joint maritime drills.

The Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army organized the patrol in the vicinity of Huangyan Island, also known as Scarborough Shoal, it said in a statement on WeChat. It added that military activities disrupting stability in the area and creating hotspots are under control.

China’s move happened on the same day that the US, Philippines, Australia and Canada announced the start of their two-day joint maritime drills within the Southeast Asian nation’s exclusive economic zone.

The activity is meant to demonstrate “our collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the four nations’ top military officials said in a statement released by the Philippines’ armed forces.

“We stand together to address common maritime challenges and underscore our shared dedication to upholding international law,” the statement read.

Manila has recently been ramping up military drills with other nations, while trying to ease tensions with Beijing in the disputed sea. It held its first exercises with Japan last week, following a similar activity with the US.

The military drills are part of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s efforts to strengthen security ties with allies. The Southeast Asian nation recently secured greater defense funding from the US, its longstanding security ally. It also signed last month a key military pact with Japan, similar to existing deal with the US and Australia while working on a new one with Canada.

