Amazon Deals Let Shoppers Buy Products on TikTok, Pinterest

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has inked partnerships with TikTok and Pinterest Inc. that lets users buy products from the e-commerce company without leaving the social media apps.

Users can link their profiles from TikTok and Pinterest to their Amazon accounts and then buy products directly from ads. The initiative is designed to make it more convenient for customers to shop on social media, an Amazon spokesperson said Thursday in a statement.

So-called social shopping is becoming more popular in the US, with ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok launching an e-commerce operation last year. Amazon’s agreements with TikTok and Pinterest follow similar deals with Meta Platforms Inc. and Snap Inc.

“Customers who choose to link their accounts in the US will see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates and product details on select Amazon product ads in TikTok as part of the experience,” the Amazon spokesperson said.

TikTok, in a blog post, said the partnership offered users of the popular video app “a seamless and fun shopping experience.”

The Pinterest-Amazon partnership works similarly and is an extension of an existing relationship, in which Pinterest has relied on Amazon to help fill excess ad inventory.

The Information reported the news earlier.

