Clash of the Yachts, Steve Martin Says ‘No’ to SNL

Boats remain submerged in the water following Hurricane Otis at the Acapulco Yacht Club in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. It's a grim scene after Hurricane Otis tore into Acapulco in October as a Category 5 storm, leaving at least 50 people dead and an economic toll estimated at about $20 billion. Photographer: Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Louise Moon on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to social-media posts from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Clash of the Yachts

Venus, the yacht of late Apple founder Steve Jobs designed with Philippe Starck was in a minor accident in Naples with Lady Moura, a luxury vessel owned by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego. In a post on X, the Mexican billionaire urged clients of his Grupo Elektra retail chain to buy Apple products to help Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, pay for the “inconvenience.”

Nelly Arrested With Drugs

Rapper Nelly was arrested at a casino in St. Louis, Missouri with four illegal ecstasy pills on him, the Associated Press reported. The rapper’s attorney said an “overzealous” officer targeted him and conducted an improper search, according to the report.

Steve Martin Turns Down Walz SNL Gig

Steve Martin turned down an offer to play Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live when it returns this fall, after social media lined him up as a candidate, the Los Angeles Times reported. Martin declined the offer from SNL producer Lorne Michaels, saying he wasn’t an impressionist and that he was only picked for having gray hair and glasses.

On the note of Walz, Bon Iver is trending on X this morning after performing at a rally for Kamala Harris and her running mate.

Simone Biles’ Leotard Sales Jump

The attention that Simone Biles has received during the Paris Olympics has sparked rapid sales of the leotards Biles and her fellow US gymnasts have worn in this year’s games. GK Elite, maker of the outfits, said sales from this Olympics topped the games three years ago in Tokyo in just a few days.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.