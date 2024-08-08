Delta Sees $380 Million in Lost Sales From System Breakdown

The Microsoft Corp. Windows Recovery screen displayed at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, US, on Friday, July 19, 2024. Airlines around the world experienced disruption on an unprecedented scale after a widespread global computer outage grounded planes and created chaos at airports. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. expects $380 million in lost revenue this quarter from the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. technology outage that forced the carrier to cancel thousands of flights last month.

The sales hit is due primarily to customer refunds and compensation in the form of cash and loyalty miles, the airline said Thursday in a regulatory filing. Delta estimated $170 million in costs to reimburse passengers for expenses and spending related to crews.

Delta, which canceled about 7,000 flights over several days following the July 19 outage, previously said it expected about a $500 million impact and had hired the law firm of prominent attorney David Boies to represent it. The airline on Thursday confirmed that it was pursuing legal claims against CrowdStrike and Microsoft Corp. to recover damages.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.