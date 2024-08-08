Entain Jumps After Football Betting Boosts Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Entain Plc surged the most in almost three years on Thursday after a first half buoyed by customer bets on the UEFA European Football Championships and Copa América allowed the gambling company to upgrade its guidance for the year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year will be in the range of £1.04 billion ($1.3 billion) to £1.09 billion, the company said in a statement on Thursday. At the mid point, that puts it ahead of analysts’ average estimate for £1.04 billion.

Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and half of the BetMGM joint venture, has struggled with a declining share price even as its US revenue soared. Shares have fallen about 43% this year and the company has embarked on a cost cutting plan.

Chief Financial Officer Rob Wood said in an interview that the Euros provided an opportunity to “engage with customers during an otherwise quiet time in the summer.”

“That gives you good momentum going into the second half of the year as you’ve got more players on your platforms and there is a shorter gap before the new regular football seasons begin,” he said.

Entain recently appointed gambling industry veteran Gavin Isaacs as its new chief executive officer, due to start in September.

The stock rose 8.1% to 566 pence at 8:32 a.m. in London trading after earlier jumping as much as 11%, the biggest intraday gain since September 2021.

