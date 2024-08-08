Federal Reserve Hits Customers Bancorp With Enforcement Action

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Board issued an enforcement action against Customers Bancorp Inc. and its subsidiary Customers Bank, alleging significant deficiencies related to the bank’s risk management practices and compliance around anti-money laundering rules. The company’s shares sank as much as 22%.

The Fed’s enforcement action requires Customers to submit a written plan to improve risk management practices with respect to the bank’s digital-asset strategy, as well as a revised customer due-diligence program. The bank operates a payments platform that allows crypto clients to move dollars 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The small Pennsylvania bank is best-known for its partnerships with hundreds of crypto firms, including major exchanges, market makers and stablecoin issuers. Customers emerged at the forefront of the intersection between traditional banks and the digital-asset industry after crypto-friendly lenders Silvergate Capital Corp. and Signature Bank collapsed last year.

Customers Bank’s growing appeal to crypto businesses was helped by the fact that it emerged unscathed following the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange in 2022.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.