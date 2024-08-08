Finland’s Budget Efforts Face Headwinds in Finance Ministry Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s Finance Ministry sees next year’s budget deficit narrowing only marginally from a projected four-year high while still pledging to balance the public finances by 2027 with the help of tax hikes and spending cuts.

Finland will run a deficit of around €12.2 billion ($13.3 billion) next year, which is about €600 million less than estimated for this year, Finance Minister Riikka Purra told reporters on Thursday. Total spending will amount to €88.1 billion ($96.3 billion), according to key figures from the plan that serves as a starting point for the cabinet’s budget talks.

Purra reiterated the government still aims to narrow the deficit to “clearly below” 3% of gross domestic product in 2025 from about 3.5% this year, as initially forecast in April. She said the 2025 deficit would be “just under” €16 billion without the measures to contain the deficit — including an increase in the value added tax rate to 25.5% from 24%.

The ministry will not seek additional savings on top of the austerity package the pro-business coalition led by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has already announced, according to Purra. In April, the government agreed on €3 billion of additional measures on top of a €6 billion package outlined in June last year to balance the Nordic country’s deteriorating public finances and spur growth.

The cabinet’s budget efforts also seek to avoid being forced into the European Commission’s Excessive Deficit Procedure, which has a threshold of 3% of GDP.

The deficit forecast for this year has increased by €1.5 billion since the estimate in March mainly due to lower-than-projected tax collection, a delayed implementation of tobacco tax hikes and higher interest costs, the ministry said.

