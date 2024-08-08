Houlihan Lokey Agrees to Buy Chicago Boutique Waller Helms

(Bloomberg) -- Houlihan Lokey Inc. agreed to buy Waller Helms Advisors, an investment bank that specializes in the insurance and asset-management industries.

Waller Helms’s roughly 50 financial professionals, including 13 managing directors, will join Houlihan’s financial-services group, Houlihan said in a statement Thursday. James Anderson, chief executive officer of Chicago-based Waller Helms, will become global co-head of Houlihan’s financial-services group.

“We’ve had these guys on our radar screen for a very long time,” Jeff Levine, head of Houlihan’s financial-services group, said in an interview. “It’s rare that you find an opportunity that is so synergistic and without a lot of overlap.”

Houlihan, founded in 1972, has been on a buying spree that helped cement its position in mid-market deals and is preparing it for what many bankers are predicting will be a gradual rebound in mergers and acquisitions. Scott Adelson, who took over as CEO of Los Angeles-based Houlihan in June, said on the firm’s earnings call in July that he was in “constant dialog” with potential targets and prepared to make further acquisitions.

The announcement follows the firm’s takeover of Triago, a placement agent that helps funds raise investment, which was completed in May.

The fairly non-cyclical nature of the insurance and asset-management industries means that those sectors have seen more consistent deal flow than much of the market, Anderson said in the interview. “We’ve had a nice run through some of these ups and downs that other industries have seen,” he said.

