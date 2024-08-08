JPMorgan Taps Morgan Stanley’s Kapur for Equity Capital Markets

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. hired Morgan Stanley equity capital markets banker Tegh Kapur, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

He is set to join New York-based JPMorgan as a managing director in technology ECM and head of ECM venture-capital coverage, one of the people said.

Kapur — who will be based in San Francisco and report to Keith Canton, head of Americas ECM — will cover software and other technology clients on the West Coast, working with fellow managing directors Greg Chamberlain, Alice Takhtajan and Eugene Sohn, the person said.

Kapur was most recently Morgan Stanley’s head of renewables, power and energy ECM, according to his LinkedIn profile. Kapur joined the New York-based firm in 2009, Financial Regulatory Authority records show. He’s worked on transactions for companies including Exelon Corp., Energy Transfer LP, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and Xcel Energy Inc., securities filings show.

Representatives for JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

