Latin America’s Caviar Kings See First Sales Rebound In Years

(Bloomberg) -- Latin America’s largest caviar companies are set to increase exports of the delicacy for the first time in years as the industry recovers from underinvestment and pandemic disruptions.

Uruguay’s caviar shipments are poised to jump 35% this year to about 5.5 metric tons thanks to rising production and demand from Europe, Asia and the US, according to senior executives at the country’s two sturgeon farms. The niche industry is still well behind its 2019 peak when shipments were nearly twice as high, but it’s starting to benefit from new markets in Asia and Latin America.

Uruguay’s farms have positioned their caviar in the premium end of a market dominated by cheaper caviar from the world’s top producer, China. Black River Caviar sells mainly to chef-owned restaurants and private customers who pay up for a product that addresses their concerns about animal welfare, labor conditions and traceability.

“If we race to the bottom on price we can’t compete. We don’t have enough caviar. But where we can compete is on quality,” says Sarah Mayo, Black River Caviar’s head of global sales.

Aquaculture supplies most of the world’s caviar thanks to strict international limits on the trade in caviar harvested from dwindling stocks of wild sturgeon. Sturgeon farming is a costly business as it can take almost a decade for popular species like the Russian and Siberian sturgeon to reach maturity. China dominates the market thanks to major investments in sturgeon farms decades ago.

Uruguay’s exports are set to continue growing as both sturgeon farms located on the Black River in the South American country’s hinterland boost output. Black River Caviar aims to harvest about five or six tons a year by 2030 as production recovers from higher mortality rates during hot summers and low investment in the 2010s, Mayo said.

Polanco Caviar plans to harvest as much as 12 tons a year by the end of the decade, Facundo Marquez, chief executive officer of the firm located near the river beach town of San Gregorio de Polanco, said in an interview. That will allow the company to sell more caviar to traditional US and European wholesale buyers, and create new consumers in Asian, Latin American and Middle Eastern countries that don’t have a history of eating caviar, he said.

“Our main bottleneck is supply,” Marquez said. “The other day I got a call from India: ‘Hey, I want to promote Caviar.’ I don’t have any. I’ve already sold everything I’ve got.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.