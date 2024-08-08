Lazard Hires Barclays Health-Care Deals Veteran Thompson

(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Inc. has poached health-care dealmaker Will Thompson from Barclays Plc, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as the investment bank seeks to capture more business in Europe.

Thompson will be a managing director at Lazard in London overseeing health-care services coverage, the people said, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. He’s the head of European health-care investment banking at Barclays and has been with the bank for almost a decade.

The 52-year old is returning to Lazard after starting his investment banking career at the firm in the late 90s, the people said. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2004 as a managing director and also spent time at Close Brothers Group Plc and UBS Group AG, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Representatives for Barclays and Lazard declined to comment, while Thompson didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Thompson’s appointment is part of Lazard’s push into health care as the bank is hunting for talent to win more mandates. Earlier this year, Lazard hired former Morgan Stanley banker Michele Colocci as a vice chairman of investment banking and managing director in London.

Barclays has recently seen a series of high-profile departures and also made some major hires. Thierry Le Palud, global chairman of industrials in investment banking at Barclays, is joining Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Bloomberg News reported last month. The British lender hired Christian Wagner in June to oversee investment banking in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Last year, Jim Birchenough was appointed as chairman of global health care investment banking and co-head of global biopharma investment banking, based in San Francisco.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.