Mizuho Taps Barclays Duo for Leveraged Finance, Sponsors Teams

The trading floor at Mizuho Americas headquarters in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Mizuhos new two-tranche bond offering could see favorable market technicals, despite issuance needs for Basel III reforms due to the lender's more diverse funding strategy, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

(Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has hired two bankers from Barclays Plc for its leveraged finance and financial sponsors teams in the US, people with knowledge of the matter said.

George Lee has joined as a managing director in Mizuho’s leveraged finance group, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. He reports to Jeb Slowik, head of leveraged finance for Mizuho Americas.

The Japanese bank has also hired Corey LoVerme, who will join as a managing director in its financial sponsors group in November after a period of leave, the people said. LoVerme will report to Richard Park and Stancel Riley, co-heads of the financial sponsors and strategic solutions group for Mizuho Americas.

A spokesperson for Mizuho confirmed the hires. A representative for Barclays declined to comment.

At Barclays, LoVerme most recently covered large-cap and mid-market private equity firms, his LinkedIn profile shows. Earlier in his career, he worked at Lehman Brothers. Lee joined Barclays in 2010, having previously worked at Accenture and Citigroup Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mizuho has been hiring more bankers from rivals to capitalize on its recent acquisition of Greenhill & Co. It’s among investment banks angling to capture a rise in fees as more deals come to the market — potentially driven by Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

