Morgan Stanley Taps New Global Heads For ECM, Leveraged Finance

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley has promoted a slew of its most senior capital markets bankers after a reshuffle atop its investment bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based bank named Arnaud Blanchard, Eddie Molloy and Martin Thorneycroft as global co-heads of equity capital markets, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public. They report to Evan Damast and Henrik Gobel, who were named co-heads of of global capital markets last month.

Separately, the firm named John Gally, Bill Graham and Ian Gilday as global co-heads of leveraged finance, the people said. Also, Tammy Serbee, Teddy Hodgson and Alex Menounos were named global co-heads of fixed income capital markets. They all report to Anish Shah, who was recently elevated to global head of debt capital markets.

A Morgan Stanley spokesperson declined to comment.

