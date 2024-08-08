Mozambique President Replaces Finance Head With Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi replaced Max Tonela, his finance chief, with Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane, the presidency said in a statement Thursday.

Maleiane, who’d been minister of economy and finance until 2022, will continue as prime minister in conjunction with his new role, it said.

The presidency didn’t provide a reason for Tonela’s dismissal, however, the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank Group elected him as its new chairperson of the board of governors during an annual general meeting, the lender said Aug. 2.

