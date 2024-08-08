Quebec Hotel Workers Aim for 36% Wage Boost in Contract Talks

Guests use the side door of the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth hotel as the front doors are locked during a hotel workers strike Thursday.

(Bloomberg) -- Hotel workers chanted, sang and blew horns in front of the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Montreal as they went on strike Thursday to push for wage increases after years of elevated inflation.

As many as 2,600 staff participated in the 24-hour strike at 23 hotels across Quebec — a work stoppage that affected high-end properties such as the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth and the Ritz-Carlton Montréal during a busy season for tourism.

Hotel workers in the Canadian province want more vacation, improved benefits and, most of all, a 36% salary hike over four years — their rightful share, they say, of post-pandemic profits in the hotel sector. They wore bright green T-shirts that said, “Our recovery is now.”

In total, 30 hotel unions are negotiating together for a new collective agreement. Talks started well, but have foundered over pay issues, said Eric Hamel, interim chief executive officer of the Association Hôtelière du Grand Montréal, an industry group. Hamel called the situation on Thursday “deplorable.”

“We’re ready to negotiate and offer improved conditions to employees, but you also have to take into consideration the hotels’ capacity to increase wages,” Hamel said.

Demand appears to be softening across much of the global travel industry. Still, hotels profited from higher room rates during the post-pandemic travel boom, said Michel Valiquette, the hotel sector specialist for the Confédération des Syndicats Nationaux, a Quebec trade union organization that represents about 3,500 people in the hotel sector. “The demands are absolutely justified,” he said.

In interviews, striking workers spoke about how difficult their jobs can be: poor training, stringent demands, with no overtime pay in some cases. Luciana Rodriguez, a cleaner at one of the large downtown hotels in Montreal, said that rooms often take longer than anticipated to clean, and managers don’t give workers enough time to fulfill their quotas. Workers stay until they’re done, sometimes past the end of their shift, but aren’t paid extra, she said.

More hotel walkouts are likely in Quebec, according to unions leaders. “If they don’t get the message, we’ll do another strike,” CSN treasurer Yvan Duceppe told a crowd of workers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.