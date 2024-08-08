Retail Investors Bought Japanese Stocks for Fourth Straight Week

(Bloomberg) -- Individual investors snapped up Japanese stocks last week, when the country’s indexes tumbled on rising yen following the Bank of Japan’s rate hike, and on concern over US economic slowdown.

That’s the fourth straight week of net buying, the longest such streak since the beginning of January 2023. They purchased net ¥469.21 billion ($3.2 billion) combining cash and futures transactions, according to data from Japan Exchange Group Inc.

Japan’s Retail Investors Show Resiliency Despite Market Turmoil

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.