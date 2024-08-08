Signa’s Mark-Up Exposed as Thai Investor Slashes Rental Payments

(Bloomberg) -- Central Group has significantly reduced the rent it pays to Signa Prime Selection AG for two German department stores, according to people familiar with the matter. The move illustrates the extent to which Signa relied on rental terms to inflate property valuations – and how much those valuations have changed since the Austrian conglomerate’s meltdown at the end of last year.

The Thai investor, which had been looking to take over several Signa properties and retail units, is now paying market-rate rent for the Oberpollinger in Munich and Alsterhaus in Hamburg, said three people who asked not to be named citing private discussions.

Central will pay an annual fee of roughly €15 million ($16.3 million) for Oberpollinger, about half the previous level, two of the people said. Rent for Alsterhaus has been cut to about €7 million.

Rental contracts for the two buildings were agreed to in 2013, before Signa took over the properties. Yet payments rose over the years under automatic increases, one of the people said, elevating prices far above standard rates.

A spokesperson for Central Group declined to comment on specific figures, but confirmed that “rents were reduced to sustainable levels.”

The renegotiations were the result of insolvencies related to retail businesses and properties jointly owned by Signa and Central. Signa had previously separated the retail business from the underlying real estate, allowing it to boost property valuations by pushing up rent. Since Signa’s collapse, Central has taken full control of the retail business, known as the KaDeWe Group after the iconic Berlin store, while some properties still remain in the hands of Signa’s insolvency estate.

The reduced rent payments may give the luxury department stores room to boost profitability, but as they will force Signa Prime’s insolvency administrator to adjust valuations, they could also reduce creditors’ hopes of recovering their cash. The financial impact of the updated contracts has been taken into consideration in Signa Prime’s restructuring plans, the administrator said in a report to creditors dated July 15.

A spokesman for Signa Prime’s insolvency administrator declined to comment, saying the insolvency is a private process.

In addition to buying the property used by KaDeWe in Berlin, Central Group has also taken a majority in the operating company for London’s Selfridges. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has offered to buy out Signa’s 40% stake in the property, of which Central owns 50%.

