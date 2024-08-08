SNB’s US Stock Portfolio Is Increasing at a Slower Pace

(Bloomberg) -- The value of the Swiss National Bank’s foreign-exchange reserves held in US equities has kept growing, but at a slower pace than before, according to a so-called 13F filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission published on Thursday. The central bank’s stakes in 2,458 companies listed in America were worth a total of $145.5 billion as of June 30, up just 2% from three months earlier. One quarter of the SNB’s reserves are in equities, with a part of that held in the US.

