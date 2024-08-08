Sweetgreen Jumps 19% After Raising Its Full-Year Sales Outlook

A Sweetgreen restaurant in New York, US, on Monday, April 22, 2024. Sweetgreen Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on May 9.

(Bloomberg) -- Sweetgreen Inc. surged in late trading after the salad chain posted sales that outpaced market expectations and raised its outlook for the full year.

The Los Angeles-based company now sees same-store sales increasing 5% to 7% this year, up a percentage point from the previous projection, according to a statement. In the second quarter, same-store sales growth of 9% was well above the average analyst estimate.

Sweetgreen, along with fast-casual peers Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Wingstop Inc., appears to be avoiding a consumer trend toward spending less on eating out as a higher cost of living erodes purchasing power. The category is broadening its gap to fast-food peers, which have called out demand weakness among low-income consumers.

The shares rose 19% at 4:24 p.m. in extended New York trading. The stock has already more than doubled in value this year through Thursday’s close, versus a 3.6% gain for the Russell 2000 Index.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.