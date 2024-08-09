Goldman Partner and M&A Banker David Kamo Exits to Join Evercore

(Bloomberg) -- David Kamo, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner and global co-head of financial-sponsor mergers and acquisitions, left the firm for a role at Evercore Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Kamo is set to join New York-based Evercore as a senior managing director after a period of gardening leave, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public.

Representatives for Goldman and Evercore declined to comment.

Kamo, who was named partner in 2020, joined New York-based Goldman in 2016, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records. He previously worked at Credit Suisse, Barclays Plc and Lehman Brothers, parts of which Barclays acquired out of bankruptcy.

Former JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker Haidee Lee recently joined Goldman as global co-head of sponsor M&A, alongside Kamo.

