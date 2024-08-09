Stellantis to Cut as Many as 2,450 Jobs at Michigan Truck Plant

(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV, the owner of the Jeep and Ram brands, plans to eliminate as many as 2,450 hourly positions at a pickup truck factory located near Detroit.

The automaker said Friday the cuts accompany its decision to end output later this year of its Ram 1500 Classic truck model at the plant. As a result, it said the facility will move from two shifts to one shift.

The truck plant in Warren, Michigan, also makes the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, and employs a total of 3,700 United Auto Workers union members.

The layoffs could begin as soon as Oct. 8, and union members will be given the opportunity to work at other plants, Stellantis said.

