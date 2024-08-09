This Clinical Skin-Care Regimen Is the Product of 38 Years of Research

(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Devotees of the Swiss cosmetics line Valmont know that fighting visible signs of aging is the almost four-decade-long obsession of its co-founder and chief executive officer, Sophie Vann-Guillon—who’s a walking billboard for the efficacy of her products.

The new V-Lift collection includes creams for the face ($390), neck ($340) and eye area ($270) that have a rich, hydrating texture and Valmont’s signature light floral fragrance.

But the powerhouse of the set is the twice-daily $330 V-Lift serum. It targets wrinkles and includes a potent form of vitamin C to stimulate collagen production and fight the free radicals that damage skin cells, plus a cocktail of natural ingredients that mimic the skin-rejuvenating effects of retinol, without the irritation.

The V-Lift range will be carried by upscale beauty boutiques and the brand’s spas in New York, Paris, Tokyo and other cities, where clients can receive a V-Lift facial. The collection will be more widely available on Sept. 2.

A new Beverly Hills location offers a Rodeo Drive Red Carpet Treatment, which uses Ionixlight, a treatment combining microdermabrasion, oxygen infusion, light therapy, microcurrent and ultrasound.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.