Jordan’s King Calls for De-Escalation of Tensions in Region

(Bloomberg) -- Jordan’s King Abdullah II called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East to prevent a full-out regional war.

Jordan won’t be a battleground for any party and won’t tolerate any threats to the lives of its people, the king also said at a meeting in Amman with a delegation of US Congress staffers, according to an emailed statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

The region will remain vulnerable to an expansion of the conflict that threatens its stability as long as the war on Gaza continues, the king said.

