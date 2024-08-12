Hawaiian Electric Plunges After Issuing Going-Concern Warning

LAHAINA, HAWAII - AUGUST 17: Hawaii Electric workers make repairs to electrical lines on August 17, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. At least 1110 people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind driven wildfire devastated the towns of Lahaina and Kula early last week. Crews are continuing to search for missing people. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Photographer: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America

(Bloomberg) -- Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. plunged the most in almost a year after issuing a going-concern warning.

The utility continues to face fallout from a wildfire last year in Maui that killed dozens of people and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina last year. The company said late Friday it’s required to disclose a going-concern risk in its financial statements until it can develop a plan to pay for settlement obligations. It pegged losses from estimated accrual of liabilities stemming from the disaster at $1.7 billion.

The shares slumped as much as 22% Monday, the most intraday since August 2023, the month of the fire.

Hawaiian Electric said earlier this month that it had agreed to pay almost $2 billion as part of a $4 billion settlement to resolve hundreds of lawsuits over the deadly 2023 blazes. Executives said Friday that payments will come in four equal installments, with the first made no earlier than mid-2025.

No official cause of the fire has been determined.

The utility owner is the latest to face massive financial losses due to wildfires blamed on power equipment. PG&E Corp. sought bankruptcy protection in 2019 after its power lines caused devastating blazes in California, while Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s PacifiCorp has been saddled with hundreds of millions in liability costs tied to wildfires in Oregon in 2020. The claims have triggered concerns among investors about the financial viability of electric companies operating in high fire risk areas.

