Elliott to Seek Up to 10 Southwest Board Seats in Special Vote

A ramp agents walks under the wing of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 airplane as it is pushed back from the gate for departure at Baltimore-Washington Airport (BWI) in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Friday, April 12, 2024. Southwest Airlines Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 25.

(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management plans to nominate a slate of candidates for Southwest Airlines Co.’s board, escalating the activist investor’s push for sweeping changes at the struggling carrier, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Elliott will nominate as many as 10 directors and call a special meeting for investors to vote on the nominees, said the person, who asked not to be named because the plans are confidential. The activist has to amass a 10% stake in Southwest before it can seek the gathering, which it expects to occur before the airline’s annual meeting next spring.

The launch of a proxy fight marks a major escalation by Elliott after building a large stake in Southwest earlier this year. The investor has demanded major changes, including ousting Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan and Chairman Gary Kelly.

Southwest has not heard from Elliott and is not aware of their plans, a spokeswoman said.

The Wall Street Journal reported Elliott’s plans earlier.

