Home Depot Cuts Sales Outlook on Weak Housing Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Home Depot Inc. lowered its forecast of a key sales metric for the year, signaling that it expects consumer spending to remain soft in the coming months.

The retailer said it now forecasts comparable sales to fall 3% to 4% for the year versus the previous expectation for a 1% decline, citing pressure on consumer demand. That was below the average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company also expects adjusted earnings per share to be 1% to 3% lower for the year.

Against the backdrop of high interest rates and inflation, consumers have held off buying homes or pursuing bigger renovations that typically need financing. This pullback in spending has hurt Home Depot and other retailers, a reversal from the pandemic when people upgraded their houses. Consumers are instead prioritizing smaller projects, like gardens.

“Higher interest rates and greater macro-economic uncertainty pressured consumer demand more broadly, resulting in weaker spend across home improvement projects,” Chief Executive Officer Ted Decker said in a statement Tuesday.

The Atlanta-based company, which operates more than 2,300 stores, said comparable sales fell 3.3%, the seventh straight quarter of declines. That drop was worse than Wall Street’s expectations. Adjusted earnings per share of $4.67 came in above analysts’ estimates for the second quarter.

Home Depot shares fell 2% in premarket trading in New York. The stock is little changed year to date, while the S&P 500 Index has risen 12% as of Monday’s close.

During the latest quarter, Home Depot closed its acquisition of building products provider SRS Distribution for about $18 billion. The deal will expand the company’s footprint with professional contractors who work on pricier constructions than do-it-yourself projects – a lucrative market its smaller competitor Lowe’s Cos. is also chasing. Home Depot has been investing in better store experience and product assortment.

Consumer-product companies so far have posted weak results this season, as price increases slow and shoppers remain budget-conscious. The Federal Reserve has signaled it may start cutting interest rates next month, but that won’t immediately lift sales for Home Depot and other retailers that are set to release earnings in the coming weeks.

