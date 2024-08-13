Latvia’s AirBaltic Doubles Down on Airbus’s A220 With New Order

(Bloomberg) -- AirBaltic Corp AS is doubling down on its all-Airbus SE A220 fleet, with the Latvian carrier placing its fourth follow-on order for the model.

The carrier firmed up options for an additional 10 jets to its previous 30-plane order announced in Dubai in 2023, AirBaltic said in a statement Tuesday. The airline already operates a fleet of 48 A220s, and the new batch will be delivered from 2026, the carrier said.

Latvia’s flagship carrier is one of the biggest operators of A220s, with plans to grow the fleet to almost 100 aircraft. Chief Executive Officer Martin Gauss has been a strong advocate for the A220 and described the model as the “backbone” of AirBaltic’s operations.

The airline is among the carriers impacted by the Pratt & Whitney engine issues affecting Airbus aircraft. Gauss said in July that the situation was improving, with fewer jets on the ground compared with last summer.

AirBaltic plans to go ahead with a potential IPO in the second half of the year after recording its first annual profit since 2018. The Latvian state owns almost 98% of AirBaltic’s shares.

