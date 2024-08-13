Nubank Posts Record Revenue, Profit While Boosting Credit

Nubank headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Nu Holdings Ltd., one of the world's largest digital banks, surpassed 100 million clients across its operations in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nu Holdings Ltd., one of the world’s largest digital banks, beat analyst estimates in the second-quarter while posting record revenue and profit despite headwinds from weaker local currencies in Latin America.

Nubank, as the company is known, recorded $2.8 billion in revenue in the quarter through June 30 compared with a median estimate of $2.66 billion in a Bloomberg survey. Net income more than doubled from a year earlier to $487 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $418 million.

The bank, which gets the bulk of its business from Brazil, added 5.2 million customers in the quarter to reach 104.5 million while growing deposits in newer markets like Mexico and Colombia.

While delinquency rates for loans from 15 to 90 days decreased to 4.5% in the quarter, loans of more than 90 days jumped to 7% from 6.3% as part of a concerted effort to grow the credit business, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Lago said in an interview.

Shares jumped as much as 8% in post-market trading after the release.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.