Starbucks Tells Workers New CEO Will Focus on Innovation, Morale

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. told its workers that incoming Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol will focus on innovation and boosting employee morale, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

In the message, Starbucks praised Niccol for bolstering operations and transforming the digital experience at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., where he’s been CEO for about six years. He has balanced “outstanding financial performance” with “focusing on the people who make it happen,” the memo said.

Niccol is committed to building a culture where workers feel valued and have the tools to meet customers’ expectations, according to the memo.

In addition, Starbucks said Niccol is “known for his ability to push the boundaries of what’s possible, while staying grounded in the core values that define a company. That’s exactly the kind of leadership Starbucks needs as we continue to grow and evolve.”

A representative for Starbucks didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Niccol will take over as CEO on Sept. 9, replacing Laxman Narasimhan, who was ousted after less than a year and a half at the helm. Through Monday, shares in the coffee chain had plunged 20% this year following two straight quarters of comparable sales declines.

