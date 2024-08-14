Canada Pension Taps Gubbels to Run Private Equity; Kim to Depart

CPP Investments signage during an interview for an episode of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubinstein in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. CPPIB, one of the largest investment firms globally, is seeing fewer opportunities to put money to work in emerging markets. Photographer: JEENAH MOON/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board promoted Caitlin Gubbels to lead its global private equity group, replacing Suyi Kim, who’s leaving the fund manager after 17 years.

Gubbels, who has worked for CPPIB since 2010, is its head of private equity fund partnerships. She’s a former investment banker from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

“Caitlin’s proven ability to build relationships and generate returns across private equity opportunities makes her ideally suited to take on this expanded leadership role,” Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in a statement. She will take on the new role on Oct. 15.

Kim has been in charge of the pension fund’s private equity division for about three years. The firm said only that she plans to “take on new global investment leadership opportunities.”

CPPIB, the country’s largest pension manager, earned a 1% return in the fiscal quarter ended June 30. Assets grew to C$646.8 billion ($472 billion).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.