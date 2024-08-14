Ghana Inflation Slows to 28-Month Low, Opening Way for Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s annual inflation slowed to 28-month low in July, creating space for further monetary policy easing this year.

Consumer prices rose 20.9%, their slowest pace since March 2022, compared with 22.8% in June, Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told reporters in the capital, Accra, on Wednesday. The median of four economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was 21.5%.

After a surprise interest-rate cut in January, the central bank has kept the key rate unchanged at 29% as a weak local currency clouded the outlook for consumer-price growth. The Bank of Ghana is due to announce its next interest-rate decision on September 30.

