Heavey Departs as National Bank of Canada’s Co-Head of US Fixed Income

(Bloomberg) -- National Bank of Canada’s co-head of US fixed income sales & trading, Noel Heavey, has left the firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Heavey departed recently, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing the bank’s internal matters. He joined National in 2010, according to his LinkedIn page.

A representative for National Bank declined to comment, and Heavey did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, the Montreal-based lender opened an office in Paris to cater to supranational and government-backed issuers, a segment that’s been selling euro-denominated bonds at a rapid pace.

