Quebec’s CDPQ Gains 4.2% as Stocks Offset Real Estate Losses

Charles Emond, chief executive officer of Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ), during an event at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. One of Canada's biggest pension funds says it hasn't been able to deploy the C$10 billion ($7.3 billion) it earmarked for energy transition investments, partly because it finds Asian governments' long-term plans and support inadequate.

(Bloomberg) -- Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec scored a 4.2% return in the first half of the year, as big gains in public and private equities helped the fund overcome losses on real estate and bonds.

Chief Executive Officer Charles Emond cited multiple factors that drove investment results. Stock markets enjoyed a tech-driven boost, while stronger-than-expected economic growth in the US meant that North American bond yields rose — hurting fixed income returns.

Quebec’s public pension manager outperformed the market with 13.6% gain in its equity markets portfolio, above the benchmark of 13.2%. Private equity holdings gained 6.9%.

Discipline is required for the second half of the year, which has “already seen its share of twists and volatility,” Emond said in a statement.

CDPQ’s infrastructure portfolio continued to perform well with a six-month return of 5.3%, beating its benchmark index by 100 basis points.

Real estate remained a drag on returns, however. That group lost 3.6%, reflecting the troubles in the office sector and the pain of higher interest rates.

Total assets under management grew to C$452 billion.

